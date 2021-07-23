СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. юлия наполнї ше рок од твоєй драги до вичносци

СНЕЖАНА НАДЬ
народзена Кошарка

(1969‒2020)
з Руского Керестура


Барз нам хибиш, твойо поради, красни слова и цепли ошмих. Твою доброту и любов вично будземе чувац у своїх шерцох. Любени нє умераю покля жию тоти цо их любя. Твойо жалосни родичи – мац Анґела и оцец Яким Кошарково
Спочивай у мире Божим и най це ангели чуваю!
