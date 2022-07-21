СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. юлия 2022. року наполня ше 2 смутни роки як нас нєсподзивано зохабела наша мила шестричка

СНЕЖАНА НАДЬ
народзена Кошарка

(1969–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Мила наша Снежанко, хибиш нам кажди дзень, твоя любов, потримовка и мили слова занавше буду жиц у наших шерцох, думкох и молитвох, наймилша наша... Вично ожалосцена твоя шестринїца Наташа Русковски зоз фамелию и шицки родзиново и приятелє
Спочивай у мире Божим и най це ангели чуваю!
