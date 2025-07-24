СМУТНЕ СДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. юлия 2025. року наполнюю ше 5 смутни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила дзивка

СНЕЖАНА НАДЬ
народзена Кошарко

(1969–2020)


Вично це будземе паметац по доброти. Старала ши ше за свою фамелию и за шицких других. Твой оцец и мац Кошарково, твойо дзеци Желько и Сандра зоз мужом Боґданом
Спочивай у мире Божим!