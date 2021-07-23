СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

СНЕЖАНА НАДЬ
народзена Кошарка

(1969‒2020)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на твою любов и доброту занавше будземе ношиц у своїх шерцох. Твоя шестринїца Наташа зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
