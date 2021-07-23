СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. юлия 2021. року наполня ше штири смутни роки як вецей нє з нами моя мила супруга и наша мила мац и баба

СНЕЖАНА ПРОВЧИ
народзена Крстич у Краґуєвцу

(1948‒2017)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красну памятку на ню чуваю єй наймилши: супруг Михал, син Ненад зоз супругу Веру, дзивка Даниєла, як и унуки: Томислав, Тихомир, Таня и Дьордє
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest