СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 19. децембра наполня ше три роки як нас зохабела наша мила

СОНЯ КОЛОШНЯЇ
народзена Дудаш у Руским Керестуре

(1971–2018)
з Коцура


Пошла ши сциха и нєсподзивано и охабела нас най за тобу навики жалуєме. Вше зоз тобу твойо – мац Гелена, супруг Дзвонко, шестра Наташа зоз супругом Педьом и дзецми Яну, Стефаном и Ивону
Спочивай у мире Божим!
