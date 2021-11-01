НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. фебруара наполня ше 18 роки як нас занавше зохабела наш мац, баба и швекра

СОФРОНА ГОРНЯК

(1927–2003)
з Дюрдьова


Красни памятки на ню чуваю син Йоаким, нєвеста Меланка и унуки Наталия и Таня Рибовичово
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
