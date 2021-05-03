ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 20. априла 2021. року, после длугей и чежкей хороти занавше нас зохабел наш мили шовґор

СТЕВАН ПАВЛОВ

(1943–2021)
зоз Карлсруа у Нємецкей


Красни памятки на тебе, навики будземе чувац. Владимир Мудри зоз супругу Зденку и дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!
