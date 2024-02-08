СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. фебруара 2024. року наполнєл ше жалосни рок як нас зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

СТОЯН ЩЕКИЧ

(1952–2023)
з Руского Керестура, родом зоз Сивцу


Навше будземе паметац твою любов и доброту. Син Вуядин зоз Марияну, дзивка Тонка зоз супругом Мижом и унуки Лина и Стефан
Спочивай у мире Божим!