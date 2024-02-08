СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. фебруара 2024. року наполнєл ше жалосни рок як ме занавше зохабел мой мили супруг

СТОЯН ЩЕКИЧ

(1952–2023)
з Руского Керестура, родом зоз Сивцу


Прешол рок, а смуток и боль занавше оставаю. Будзем це чувац у своїм шерцу, красних памяткох и думкох. Твоя супруга Ната
Спочивай у мире Божим!