СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. юния наполнєли ше 14 жалосни мешаци як нє з нами наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

СТОЯН ЩЕКИЧ

(1952–2023)


Вше ши у наших думкох и здогадованьох. З любову и почитованьом красни памятки навики буду чувац твойо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!