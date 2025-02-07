СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. фебруара наполня ше два смутни роки од кеди вецей нє зоз нами наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

СТОЯН ЩЕКИЧ

(1952–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на це навики чуваю твойо наймилши: супруга Ната, син Вуядин зоз Марияну, дзивка Тонка зоз супругом Мижом и унучата Лина и Стефан