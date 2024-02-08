СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. фебруара 2024. року наполнєл ше рок як ше упокоєл наш шовґор

СТОЯН ЩЕКИЧ

(1952–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго чуваю Штранґарова и Салонтайова фамелия