ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 21. марца 2025. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила супруга, мац, баба и прабаба

СТОЯ ХРОМИШ СТОЯНКА
народзена Павичевич

(1931–2025)
з Кули


Дзекуєме Ци на твоєй любови и доброти цо ши нам даровала. Навики це будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Ожалосцени твойо наймилши – супруг Любомир, дзивки Златка и Наташа зоз супругом Момиром, унук Дарко зоз супругу Йовану, унука Саня зоз супругом Ґораном, унука Александра зоз супругом Стеваном, унук Саша и твойо праунуки
Спочивай у мире Божим!