СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 29. януара 2022. року наполня ше штернац смутни роки як нє з нами наша наймилша

ТАМАРА ПАП

(1979–2008)
з Нового Саду


Кажди дзень є з нами у молитви, у наших шерцох, думкох и споминаню... З любову, Твойо наймлиши
