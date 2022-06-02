СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. юния 2022. року наполня ше пейц жалосни роки як ши нє з нами

ТАНЯ КЕРАВЧИН
народзена Тамаш

(1969–2017)
з Деспотова


Кажди боляци дзень ши зо мну у шерцу, думкох и молитвох. Хибиш ми барз. Памятку на тебе у своїм шерцу будзем чувац док сом жива. Ожалосцени: мац Амалия и брат Юлиян зоз свою фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
