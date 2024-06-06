СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. юния ше наполнї осем жалосни роки як ши нє з нами

ТАНЯ КЕРЕВЧИН
народзена Тамаш

(1969—2017)
з Деспотова


Мила моя, хибиш ми барз! Твой ошмих, красни слова, котри ши мала за шицких. У мацеровим шерцу остава лєм боль и памятка на часи котри зме препровадзели вєдно. Вично ожалосцена: мац Амалия и брат Юлиян зоз свою фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!