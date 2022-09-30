НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. октобра 2022. року наполня ше 5 роки як у вичносци пребува наша мила и добра дзивка, мац и баба

ТАНЯ ЧИЗМАР
народзена Ковач


з Руского Керестура


У любови и молитвох памета це твой оцец Яким зоз унуками и праунуками
Спочивай у мире Божим!
