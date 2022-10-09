СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. октобра наполнєли ше 5 роки як нас зохабела наша мила супруга, мама и баба

ТАТʹЯНА ЧИЗМАР

(1968–2017)
з Руского Керестура


Любиме це и нїґда це нє забудземе. Супруг Славко зоз сином Алеком и дзивку Марину зоз фамелию
Най це ангели чуваю!
