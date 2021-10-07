СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. октобра наполнєли ше штири роки як нас охабела наша мила супруга, мама и баба

ТАТ’ЯНА ЧИЗМАР

(1968‒2017)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше це будземе паметац, мила наша. Супруг Славко зоз сином Алеком и дзивку Марину зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
