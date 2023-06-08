ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 3. юния 2023. року занавше нас зохабела мила

ТАТ’ЯНА ҐАЛ
народзена Рац

(1962–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Од брата Мижа, нєвести Ясминки и їх синох Ивана зоз супругу Жоржину и Петра зоз супругу Саню