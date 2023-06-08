ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 3. юния 2023. року занавше нас зохабела мила мац и баба

ТАТ’ЯНА ҐАЛ
народзена Рац

(1962–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Од дзивки Санї, унука Алексу и унуки Елени