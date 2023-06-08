ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 3. юния 2023. року у чежкей хороти нас зохабела и пошла до вичносци наша мила Танїка

ТАТ’ЯНА ҐАЛ
народзена Рац

(1962–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на єй любов и доброту у своїх шерцох навики буду чувац Славка зоз супругом Макайово
Спочивай у мире Божим!