ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. юния 2021. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила

ТЕРЕЗА КАНЮХ

(1949–2021)


Нєсподзивала ме вистка о твоєй шмерци. Дзекуєме ци на твоєй доброти, на твоїм благим ошмиху и друженю зоз нами. Най це навики чуваю ангели, а ми це вично будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Остала лєм цихосц и пражнїна, ожалосцена фамелия Гербутова – Оля, Саша, Маряна, Давид и Адам
Вичная памят!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest