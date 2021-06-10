ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ТЕРЕЗА КАНЮХ

(1949–2021)
з Нового Саду


Од Славици Йойкич зоз фамелию и Хелени Канюх з фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
