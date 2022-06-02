СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. юния 2022. року наполнї ше жалосни рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила супруга, мац и баба

ТЕРЕЗИЯ КАНЮХ
народзена Будински

(1949–2021)
з Нового Саду


Занавше це будземе чувац у наших шерцох.
Супруг Йоаким, син Владимир зоз супругу Драґану и дзивку Аню и жец Миливой Янчич зоз дзивку Ксению
