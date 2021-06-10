ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ТЕРЕЗИЇ КАНЮХ

(1949–2021)
з Нового Саду


З любову котру шмерц нє претаргує, будзеш жиц вично у наших шерцох. Супруг Йоаким, син Владимир зоз супругу Драґану и дзивку Аню, жец Миливой Янчич зоз дзивку Ксению Похована є 9. 6. 2021. року, на 10.30 годзин, на Городским теметове у Новим Садзе
