ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. юния занавше нас зохабела наша мила

ТЕРЕЗКА КАНЮХ

(1949–2021)


Красни памятки на твой благи ошмих и доброту вично буду чувац Вирка и Душко Плавшичово
Вичная памят!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest