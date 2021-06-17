ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила

ТЕРЕЗКА КАНЮХ

(1949–2021)


Од бачика Леонтина зоз дзецми: Славком и Оленку и їх фамелиями зоз Канади
Най спочива у мире Божим!
