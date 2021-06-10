ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. юния преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила тета

ТЕРЕЗКА КАНЮХ
народзена Будински

(1949–2021)


З любову, почитованьом и подзековносцу найкрасши памятки на Вас навики буду чувац – Меланка, Оксана, Дарко и Тара
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest