ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей милей тети

ТЕРЕЗКИ КАНЮХОВЕЙ

(1949–2021)


Од Марчи Бруґошовей и єй дзецох: Ясминки и Владка зоз фамелиями зоз Швайцарскей
Спочивай у мире Божим! Єй фамелиї щире сочувствиє
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest