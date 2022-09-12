ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нєсподзивано од нас пошол наш длугорочни член

ТОМИСЛАВ ГОРНЯК ТОМА

(1965–2022)


Члени Руского културного центру Нови Сад
Най спочива у мире!
