СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. януара 2021. року наполнєли ше 40 днї як вецей нє з нами наша мац, баба и швекра

ФЕБРОНА ПАВЛОВИЧ
народзена Шовш

(1938–2020)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом паметац ю буду – син Янко зоз супругу Зденку, дзивка Мария, и унучата Ясна и Деян
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest