СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. мая наполня ше 6 мешаци як вецей нє з нами наша мила мац, баба и швекра

ФЕБРОНА ПАВЛОВИЧ
народзена Шовш

(1938–2020)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом паметац ю буду – син Янко зоз супругу Зденку, дзивка Мария, и унучата Златко, Ясна и Деян
Най спочива у мире Божим!
