СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. новембра наполнї ше рок як нас напущела наша мац, баба и швекра

ФЕБРОНА ПАВЛОВИЧ

(1938–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на єй подобу буду чувац син Яни, унук Деян и нєвеста Зденка
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest