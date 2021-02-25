СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. марца наполнї ше рок як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила

ФЕБРОНА ПАНКОВИЧ
народзена Варґа

(1926–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Мамо! Гоч роки вельо, слово мац нє стареє, слизи у очох, молитва у шерцу. Вашо дзивки Йоска зоз фамелию и Гена зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
