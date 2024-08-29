СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. септембра наполня ше штири роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила тета

ФЕБРОНИЯ МАҐОЧ

(1929–2019)
з Коцура


З любову и почитованьом у красних памяткох навики ю будзе чувац фамелия Русковски: Микола, Слободанка и дзивка Биляна зоз супругом Жельком и дзивочками Дуню и Яну
Спочивайце у мире Божим!