СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. марца 2023. року наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас зохабела наша мила супруга и мац

ФЕМКА ГАЙДУК

(1950–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню навики буду чувац супруг Михайло и син Михал
Спочивай у мире Божим!