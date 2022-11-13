СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Пред роком, 8. новембра, занавше нас зохабела наша Фемка

ФЕМКА ЧАПКО

(1952–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Фемко, ми це нє забули, анї це нє забудземе и памятки чувац будземе! Елемир и Сенка Чапково
Спочивай у мире Божим!
