СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 17. юлия наполнєл ше рок як нє зоз нами наш супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ФРАНЯ ТОМА

(1951–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки на це чуваю твойо наймилши – супруга Ана, син Даниел, син Зоран зоз супругу Таню, унука Анабела зоз супругом Владимиром и праунука Селена, и унука Лореана
Спочивай у мире Божим!