СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 17. януара 2024. року наполнєли ше шейсц мешаци як нас зохабел наш супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ФРАНЯ ТОМА

(1951–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю його наймилши – супруга Ана, син Зоран зоз супругу Таню, син Даниел, унуки Анабела зоз супругом Владимиром и дзивочку Селену и унука Лореана
Спочивай у мире Божим!