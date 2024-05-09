ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

После краткей и чежкей хороти дня 2. мая 2024. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила тета, сушеда и сотруднїца зоз Подобовей колониї „Стретнуце у Боднарова”

ХЕЛЕНА КРКЛЮШ
народзена Фейди

(5. XII 1936 – 2. V 2024)
з Ґосподїнцох


Красни памятки на ню буду чувац єй приятелє, сушеди и сотруднїци зоз Колониї „Стретнуце у Боднарова”
Спочивайце у мире Божим!