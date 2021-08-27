ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Своєй милей мацери хтора ше упокоєла 21. авґуста

ХЕЛЕНА САЛАҐ
народзена Сопка

(1942‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Мила мамо, охабела ши нас смутних и жалосних и пошла ши на драгу зоз хторей нєт врацаня. Дзекуєме ци за твою щиру любов, доброту и пожертвовносц хтору ши нам нєсебично давала. Вично це будземе ношиц у наших шерцох. Твоя ожалосцена дзивка Любка и жец Янко Планчаково
Спочивай у мире Божим!
