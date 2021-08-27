ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Своєй милей баби хтора нас занавше зохабела 21. авґуста

ХЕЛЕНА САЛАҐ
народзена Сопка

(1942‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на вас вично будземе чувац у наших шерцох и здогадовац ше дньох радосци и дзецинства препровадзеного з вами. Вашо ожалосцени унуки: Кристиан зоз Тирису и Маризела зоз Андрейом Салаґово зоз Канади
Най вас ангели чуваю!
