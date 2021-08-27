ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Своєй милей баби и прабаби хтора нас зохабела 21. авґуста

ХЕЛЕНА САЛАҐ
народзена Сопка

(1942‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Мила бабо, найкрасши памятки на вашу доброту и любов зоз хтору сце нас вше дочековали и випровадзали вично будземе ношиц у наших шерцох. Вашо ожалосцени унуки: Славко зоз супругу Ваню и сином Виктором, и Златко зоз заручнїцу Саню Планчаково
Най вас ангели чуваю!
