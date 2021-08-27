ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 21. авґуста упокоєла ше наша мила, шестра и нина

ХЕЛЕНА САЛАҐ
народзена Сопка

(1942‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню навики будзе чувац брат Славо Сопков зоз супругу, Деян зоз фамелию и Ясмина зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!
