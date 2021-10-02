СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 29. септембра наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабела наша мац и баба

ХЕЛЕНА САЛАҐ
народзена Сопка

(1942–2021)


Твою любов и доброту занавше будземе ношиц у своїх шерцох и красних памяткох. Твой син Янко, нєвеста Терезка, унук Кристиан зоз Тирису и унука Маризела зоз Андрейом зоз Канади
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest