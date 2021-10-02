СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 29. септембра наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабела наша мац, баба и прабаба

ХЕЛЕНА САЛАҐ
народзена Сопка

(1942–2021)


З любову и почитованьом вично будземе чувац памятки на це у своїх шерцох и думкох. Най це ангели чуваю. Твоя дзивка Люпка, жец Янко, унук Славко зоз супругу Ваню и сином Виктором и унук Златко зоз заручнїцу Саню
Спочивай у мире Божим!
