СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. авґуста 2022. року наполнєл ше жалосни рок як вецей нє зоз нами наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ХЕЛЕНА САЛАҐ
народзена Сопка

(1942–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом шицки красни памятки на часи препровадзени зоз тобу навики будземе чувац у своїх шерцох. Твоя дзивка Любка, жец Янко и унуки Златко зоз Саню и Славко зоз Ваню и малим Виктором
Спочивай у мире Божим!
