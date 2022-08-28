СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. авґуста 2022. року наполнєл ше жалосни рок як вецей нє зоз нами наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ХЕЛЕНА САЛАҐ
народзена Сопка

(1942–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Навики чуваме у своїх шерцох твою любов и доброту котру ши нєсебично даровала каждому з нас. З любову и почитованьом, твой син Янко, нєвеста Терезка, унук Кристиян зоз Тирису и унука Маризела зоз Андрейом зоз Канади
Спочивай у мире Божим!
